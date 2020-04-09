Airplay: Dua Lipa continua ad essere protagonista nelle charts

Dua Lipa continua la sua scalata all’Europa e piazza i suoi due singoli in testa alle classifiche. Resiste anche The Weeknd.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Dance monkey- Tones and I
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. The Box- Roddy Rich
7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
8. Ride it Regard (KOS)
9. Stupid love- Lady Gaga
10. Salt- Ava Max
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
8. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)
9. Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10. To die for- Sam Smith (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Roses- Saint Jhn
5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. The Box- Roddy Rich
8. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj
9.Ride it- Regard (KOS)
10.Memories- Maroon 5
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
9. Some say – Nea (SWE)
10.Fingertips- Tom Gregory (GBR)