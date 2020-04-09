Airplay: Dua Lipa continua ad essere protagonista nelle charts

Dua Lipa continua la sua scalata all’Europa e piazza i suoi due singoli in testa alle classifiche. Resiste anche The Weeknd.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Dance monkey- Tones and I

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. The Box- Roddy Rich

7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

8. Ride it Regard (KOS)

9. Stupid love- Lady Gaga

10. Salt- Ava Max

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

6. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

7. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

8. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)

9. Someone you loved- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10. To die for- Sam Smith (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

.

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Roses- Saint Jhn

5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. The Box- Roddy Rich

8. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj

9.Ride it- Regard (KOS)

10.Memories- Maroon 5

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

5. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10.Fingertips- Tom Gregory (GBR)

