Airplay e download: tris di brani nelle charts per Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa piazza tre brani nei primi 10 posti ed è la grande protagonista delle classifiche europee: a ‘Don’t start now’ e ‘Physical’ si aggiunge “Break my heart”

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Dance monkey- Tones and I

5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

8. The Box- Roddy Rich

9. Salt- Ava Max

10. Ride it Regard (KOS)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

9. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)

10. Boyfriend- Mabel (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

.

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Dance monkey- Tones and I

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Roses- Saint Jhn

5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. The Box- Roddy Rich

8. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj

9. Stupid love- Lady Gaga

10. Ride it- Regard (KOS)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)

6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...