Airplay e download: tris di brani nelle charts per Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa piazza tre brani nei primi 10 posti ed è la grande protagonista delle classifiche europee: a ‘Don’t start now’ e ‘Physical’ si aggiunge “Break my heart”
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Dance monkey- Tones and I
5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
8. The Box- Roddy Rich
9. Salt- Ava Max
10. Ride it Regard (KOS)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
9. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)
10. Boyfriend- Mabel (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Dance monkey- Tones and I
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Roses- Saint Jhn
5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. The Box- Roddy Rich
8. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj
9. Stupid love- Lady Gaga
10. Ride it- Regard (KOS)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)
6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
9. Some say – Nea (SWE)
10. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)