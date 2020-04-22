Airplay: la tripletta di Dua Lipa in Europa

Ben tre brani piazzati in top 10 dalla cantante britannica di origine kosovara Dua Lipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Roses-Saint Jhn
4. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Dance monkey- Tones and I
6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Stupid love- Lady Gaga
9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
10. The Box- Roddy Rich
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
7. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
9. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
10. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses- Saint Jhn
3. Dance monkey- Tones and I
4. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7. The Box- Roddy Rich
8. Toosie slide- Drake
9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj
10. Stupid love – Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)
6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
9. Some say – Nea (SWE)
10. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)