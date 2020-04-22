Airplay: la tripletta di Dua Lipa in Europa

Ben tre brani piazzati in top 10 dalla cantante britannica di origine kosovara Dua Lipa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Roses-Saint Jhn

4. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Dance monkey- Tones and I

6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Stupid love- Lady Gaga

9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

10. The Box- Roddy Rich

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

7. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

9. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

10. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses- Saint Jhn

3. Dance monkey- Tones and I

4. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7. The Box- Roddy Rich

8. Toosie slide- Drake

9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj

10. Stupid love – Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)

6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

9. Some say – Nea (SWE)

10. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

