Airplay: Dua Lipa con tre brani nelle classifiche europee

L’anglo-kosovara Dua Lipa continua ad essere grande protagonista: l’unico in grado di reggere il confronto è The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses-Saint Jhn
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Dance monkey- Tones and I
5. Salt- Ava Max
6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
7. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
9. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.Stupid love- Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
5. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
7. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Some say- Nea (SWE)
9. Boyfriend – Mabel (GBR)
10. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses- Saint Jhn
3. Dance monkey- Tones and I
4. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Toosie slide- Drake
7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. The Box- Roddy Rich
9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj
10. Stupid love – Lady Gaga
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)
5. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Some say – Nea (SWE)
9. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
10. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)