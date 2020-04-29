Airplay: Dua Lipa con tre brani nelle classifiche europee

L’anglo-kosovara Dua Lipa continua ad essere grande protagonista: l’unico in grado di reggere il confronto è The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses-Saint Jhn

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Dance monkey- Tones and I

5. Salt- Ava Max

6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

7. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

9. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.Stupid love- Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

5. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

7. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Some say- Nea (SWE)

9. Boyfriend – Mabel (GBR)

10. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses- Saint Jhn

3. Dance monkey- Tones and I

4. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Toosie slide- Drake

7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. The Box- Roddy Rich

9. Tusa- Karol G & Nicki Minaj

10. Stupid love – Lady Gaga

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER)

5. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

7. Adore you – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Some say – Nea (SWE)

9. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

10. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

