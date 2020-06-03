Airplay e download: prosegue la corsa di Dua Lipa e The Weeknd

Prosegue l’alternanza in vetta di The Weeknd e della anglo-kosovara Dua Lipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses-Saint Jhn
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
5. Toosie slode – Drake
6. Say so-Doja Cat
7. Salt- Ava Max
8. Death bed – Powfu
9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
10. The Scotts – Travis Scott & Kid Cudi
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2, Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
6. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
9. Some say- Nea (SWE)
10.Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses- Saint Jhn
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Toosie slide- Drake
5. Death bed- Powfu
6. Dance monkey- Tones and I
7. In your eyes – The Weeknd
8. Gooba- 6ix9ine
9. Say so – Doja Cat
10. Dance monkey – Tones and I
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
5. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6. Break muy heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Some say – Nea (SWE)
8. Good times- Ghali (ITA)
9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)
10. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)