Airplay e download: prosegue la corsa di Dua Lipa e The Weeknd

Prosegue l’alternanza in vetta di The Weeknd e della anglo-kosovara Dua Lipa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses-Saint Jhn

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

5. Toosie slode – Drake

6. Say so-Doja Cat

7. Salt- Ava Max

8. Death bed – Powfu

9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

10. The Scotts – Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2, Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

4. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

6. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

9. Some say- Nea (SWE)

10.Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses- Saint Jhn

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Toosie slide- Drake

5. Death bed- Powfu

6. Dance monkey- Tones and I

7. In your eyes – The Weeknd

8. Gooba- 6ix9ine

9. Say so – Doja Cat

10. Dance monkey – Tones and I

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

3. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

5. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Break muy heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Some say – Nea (SWE)

8. Good times- Ghali (ITA)

9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)

10. Close your eyes- Felix Jaehn & VIZE ft Miss Li (GER/SWE)

