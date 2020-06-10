Airplay e download: Topic ft A7S sale al comando incalzano The Weeknd

Il dj e producer tedesco Tobias Topic insieme al cantante svedese A7S con la loro “Breaking me” sono grandi protagonisti della classifica insieme al canadese The Weeknd.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses-Saint Jhn
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Say so-Doja Cat
6. Gooba- 6ix9ine
7. Toosie slode – Drake
8. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
9. Salt- Ava Max
10.Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
4. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
6. Some say- Nea (SWE)
7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
10.I’m Ready- Sam Smith & Demi Lovato (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses- Saint Jhn
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
5. Death bed- Powfu
6. Toosie slide- Drake
7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. In your eyes – The Weeknd
9. Say So-Doja Cat
10. Gooba- 6ix9ine
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
4. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
6. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Some say – Nea (SWE)
8. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)
10. Fame-Apache 207 (GER)