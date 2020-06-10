Airplay e download: Topic ft A7S sale al comando incalzano The Weeknd

Il dj e producer tedesco Tobias Topic insieme al cantante svedese A7S con la loro “Breaking me” sono grandi protagonisti della classifica insieme al canadese The Weeknd.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses-Saint Jhn

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Say so-Doja Cat

6. Gooba- 6ix9ine

7. Toosie slode – Drake

8. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

9. Salt- Ava Max

10.Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

4. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

10.I’m Ready- Sam Smith & Demi Lovato (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses- Saint Jhn

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

5. Death bed- Powfu

6. Toosie slide- Drake

7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. In your eyes – The Weeknd

9. Say So-Doja Cat

10. Gooba- 6ix9ine

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

4. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

6. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Some say – Nea (SWE)

8. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9. Lonely – Joel Corry (GBR)

10. Fame-Apache 207 (GER)

