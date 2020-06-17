Airplay e download: comandano Topic e The Weeknd, Dua Lipa fa tris

Non cambiano i protagonisti di giornata, Dua Lipa si segnala perchè continua ad avere tre brani in classifica contemporaneamente

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

3. Roses-Saint Jhn

4. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich

5. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

6. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Say so-Doja Cat

8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

9. Toosie slode – Drake

10. Death bed- Powfu

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

10. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Roses- Saint Jhn

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

5. Death bed- Powfu

6. In your eyes – The Weeknd

7. Toosie slide- Drake

8. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Say so – Doja Cat

10. Gooba- 6ix9ine

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

4. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)

6. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Some say – Nea (SWE)

8. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

10.Fame-Apache 207 (GER)

