Airplay e download: comandano Topic e The Weeknd, Dua Lipa fa tris

Non cambiano i protagonisti di giornata, Dua Lipa si segnala perchè continua ad avere tre brani in classifica contemporaneamente
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
3. Roses-Saint Jhn
4. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich
5. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
6. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Say so-Doja Cat
8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
9. Toosie slode – Drake
10. Death bed- Powfu
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
6. Some say- Nea (SWE)
7. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
10. Lonely- Joel Corry (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses- Saint Jhn
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
5. Death bed- Powfu
6. In your eyes – The Weeknd
7. Toosie slide- Drake
8. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Say so – Doja Cat
10. Gooba- 6ix9ine
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
4. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Ride it – Redgard (KOS)
6. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Some say – Nea (SWE)
8. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
10.Fame-Apache 207 (GER)