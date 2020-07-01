Airplay e download: Topic ft A7S dominano con la loro “Breaking me”

Il dj e prodicer tedesco di origine slava e il cantante svedese protagonisti in tre classifiche su quattro
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Blinding lights – The weeknd
3. Roses-Saint Jhn
4. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
5. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
6. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich
7. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
8. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
10. Toosie slide – Drake
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
4. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
5. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Some say- Nea (SWE)
7. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
8. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. I’m ready- Sam Smith- & Demy Lovato (GBR)
10. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Roses- Saint Jhn
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
5. Death bed- Powfu
6. In your eyes – The Weeknd
7. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
8. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
10. Kings + Queens- Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
5. Some say- Nea (SWE)
6. Watermelon suger- Harry Styles (GBR)
7. Emotions- Ufo361 (GER)
8. Airwaves- Pashanim (GER)
9. Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)
10. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)