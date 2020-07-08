Airplay e download: prosegue la marcia di Topic ft A7S

Continua la marcia in vetta alle classifiche europee del dj tedesco Tobias Tobic insieme col cantante svedese A7S

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Blinding lights – The weeknd

3. Roses-Saint Jhn

4. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

5. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

6. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich

7. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

8. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

10. Toosie slide – Drake

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

4. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

5. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

8. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. I’m ready- Sam Smith- & Demy Lovato (GBR)

10. Before you go – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

3. Roses- Saint Jhn

4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

5. Kings + Queens- Ariana Grande

6. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

7. In your eyes – The Weeknd

8. Death bed- Powfu

9. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

10. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

5. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Emotions- Ufo361 (GER)

8. Airwaves- Pashanim (GER)

9. Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)

10. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...