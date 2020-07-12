Charts: insieme a Jason Derulo e The Weeknd, conquista paesi anche Bob Dylan

Si confermano protagonisti delle classifiche Jason Derulo, Topic e The Weeknd, quest’ultimo presente anche nella sezione album, dove cresce Bob Dylan
ALBANIA:Singoli: PP – Kida & Mozzik
Album: Dashuri -Edona Morina
AUSTRIA: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan
BELGIO- Singoli:Kom wat dichterbij – Regi ft Jake Reese (Fiandre)/In your eyes – The Weeknd (Vallonia)/Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (Germanofono)
Album Lefde voor Muzik 2 – Interpreti Vari (Fiandre) /Neverland- RK (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Nalivai mi – Billy Hlapeto & D3Mo (nazionali)/Break my heart – Dua Lipa (internazionali)
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
CIPRO – Singoli:Blinding lights – The Weeknd
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
CROAZIA- Singoli: Ne daj na nas -Pavel Feat. Tedi Spalato (nazionali)/Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)
Album:Angel’s Breath (Reizdanje 2020.)- Angelìs breath (nazionali)/Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Snik Snak -Gilli
Album: Aftherhours – The weeknd
ESTONIA – Singoli:1-2 Nublu
Album:Afterhours- The Weeknd
FINLANDIA- Singoli:Penelope (Feat. Clever)- William
Album:Franckensteina Strataemontanus- Carach Angren
FRANCIA- Singoli:Djomb- Bosh
Album:GRand Prix – Benjamin Biolay
GERMANIA –Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Album:On sunset – Paul Weller
GRECIA- Singoli:Fimi – Mad Clip & Josephine (nazionali)/Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich (internazionali)
Album: Topboy – SNIK
IRLANDA- Singoli: Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
ISLANDA- Singoli: Blinding lights – The Weeknd
Album:Breyttir tímar- Luigi
ISRAELE: Singoli:Yedid- Avrahan Fried (nazionali) /X – Jonas Brothers ft Karol G (internazionali)
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
ITALIA-Singoli:Karaoke- Alessandra Amoroso ft Boombdabash
Album:Mr.Fini- Guè Pequeno
LETTONIA- Singoli:ILY – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
LITUANIA- Singoli:Motivacijos Tikslai – OG Version
Album: Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Roses- Saint Jhn
Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
MALTA –Singoli: Rain on me – Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande
Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
NORVEGIA- Singoli: :Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Tout est bon – Boef ft Numidia
Album:Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
POLONIA- Singoli:Kings + Queens – Ava Max
Album: Selfmade – TPS
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich
Album:Rough And Rowdy Ways- Bob Dylan
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli:Blinding lights – The Weeknd
Album:Original- Ektor
ROMANIA- Singoli: Secrete – Carla’s Dreams (nazionali)/Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (internazionali)
Album: Nanalien- Nana
RUSSIA- Singoli:Lovefool- Two Colors
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
SAN MARINO (radio):Singoli: Balla per me – Tiziano Ferro ft Jovanotti
SERBIA- Singoli: Turuturu- MC Stojan & Hurricane (nazionali)/ Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA: Singoli: Roses – Saint JHN
Album:Og- Separ
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Dejva – Manouche (nazionali)/Rain on me – Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande (internazionali)
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
SPAGNA- Singoli: Caramelo- Ozuna
Album (streaming): Emmanuel – Anuel AA
SVEZIA- Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Album: Fanga Mig Nar jag faller- Viktor Leksell
SVIZZERA: Singoli:Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich
Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan
UCRAINA: Kholodna Nich- Ivan NAVI
Album: LYutaya popsa- Kvistoner
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Moon- BTS
Album:Csak a jot – Attila