Charts: insieme a Jason Derulo e The Weeknd, conquista paesi anche Bob Dylan

Si confermano protagonisti delle classifiche Jason Derulo, Topic e The Weeknd, quest’ultimo presente anche nella sezione album, dove cresce Bob Dylan

ALBANIA:Singoli: PP – Kida & Mozzik

Album: Dashuri -Edona Morina

AUSTRIA: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan

BELGIO- Singoli:Kom wat dichterbij – Regi ft Jake Reese (Fiandre)/In your eyes – The Weeknd (Vallonia)/Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (Germanofono)

Album Lefde voor Muzik 2 – Interpreti Vari (Fiandre) /Neverland- RK (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Nalivai mi – Billy Hlapeto & D3Mo (nazionali)/Break my heart – Dua Lipa (internazionali)

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

CIPRO – Singoli:Blinding lights – The Weeknd

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

CROAZIA- Singoli: Ne daj na nas -Pavel Feat. Tedi Spalato (nazionali)/Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)

Album:Angel’s Breath (Reizdanje 2020.)- Angelìs breath (nazionali)/Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Snik Snak -Gilli

Album: Aftherhours – The weeknd

ESTONIA – Singoli:1-2 Nublu

Album:Afterhours- The Weeknd

FINLANDIA- Singoli:Penelope (Feat. Clever)- William

Album:Franckensteina Strataemontanus- Carach Angren

FRANCIA- Singoli:Djomb- Bosh

Album:GRand Prix – Benjamin Biolay

GERMANIA –Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album:On sunset – Paul Weller

GRECIA- Singoli:Fimi – Mad Clip & Josephine (nazionali)/Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich (internazionali)

Album: Topboy – SNIK

IRLANDA- Singoli: Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

ISLANDA- Singoli: Blinding lights – The Weeknd

Album:Breyttir tímar- Luigi

ISRAELE: Singoli:Yedid- Avrahan Fried (nazionali) /X – Jonas Brothers ft Karol G (internazionali)

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

ITALIA-Singoli:Karaoke- Alessandra Amoroso ft Boombdabash

Album:Mr.Fini- Guè Pequeno

LETTONIA- Singoli:ILY – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

LITUANIA- Singoli:Motivacijos Tikslai – OG Version

Album: Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Roses- Saint Jhn

Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

MALTA –Singoli: Rain on me – Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande

Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

NORVEGIA- Singoli: :Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Tout est bon – Boef ft Numidia

Album:Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

POLONIA- Singoli:Kings + Queens – Ava Max

Album: Selfmade – TPS

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich

Album:Rough And Rowdy Ways- Bob Dylan

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli:Blinding lights – The Weeknd

Album:Original- Ektor

ROMANIA- Singoli: Secrete – Carla’s Dreams (nazionali)/Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (internazionali)

Album: Nanalien- Nana

RUSSIA- Singoli:Lovefool- Two Colors

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

SAN MARINO (radio):Singoli: Balla per me – Tiziano Ferro ft Jovanotti

SERBIA- Singoli: Turuturu- MC Stojan & Hurricane (nazionali)/ Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA: Singoli: Roses – Saint JHN

Album:Og- Separ

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Dejva – Manouche (nazionali)/Rain on me – Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande (internazionali)

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

SPAGNA- Singoli: Caramelo- Ozuna

Album (streaming): Emmanuel – Anuel AA

SVEZIA- Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Fanga Mig Nar jag faller- Viktor Leksell

SVIZZERA: Singoli:Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich

Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan

UCRAINA: Kholodna Nich- Ivan NAVI

Album: LYutaya popsa- Kvistoner

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Moon- BTS

Album:Csak a jot – Attila

