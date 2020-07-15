Airplay e download: due “In your eyes” nelle classifiche europee

Comandano ancora The Weeknd e Topic ft A7S. Ma la situazione curiosa è la presenza di due brani dal titolo “In your eyes”: il primo sempre di The Weeknd, il secondo di Robin Schulz ft Alida
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
3. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
4. Roses-Saint Jhn
5. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich
6. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
8. Break my heart. Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
10. In your eyes- The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
6. Some say- Nea (SWE)
7. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS(GBR)
8. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
9. Love To Go- Lost Frequencies with Zonderling featuring Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)
10. Beautiful Madness- Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Blinding lights – The weeknd
3. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
4. Roses- Saint Jhn
5. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
6. Kings + Queens- Ariana Grande
7. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
8. In your eyes – The Weeknd
9. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
10.Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)
2. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Some say- Nea (SWE)
6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
7. Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)
8. Emotions 2.0- Ufo361 (GER)
9. Airwaves- Pashanim (GER)
10. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)