Airplay e download: due “In your eyes” nelle classifiche europee

Comandano ancora The Weeknd e Topic ft A7S. Ma la situazione curiosa è la presenza di due brani dal titolo “In your eyes”: il primo sempre di The Weeknd, il secondo di Robin Schulz ft Alida

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

3. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

4. Roses-Saint Jhn

5. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich

6. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

8. Break my heart. Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

10. In your eyes- The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS(GBR)

8. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

9. Love To Go- Lost Frequencies with Zonderling featuring Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)

10. Beautiful Madness- Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Blinding lights – The weeknd

3. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

4. Roses- Saint Jhn

5. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

6. Kings + Queens- Ariana Grande

7. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

8. In your eyes – The Weeknd

9. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

10.Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Some say- Nea (SWE)

6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

7. Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)

8. Emotions 2.0- Ufo361 (GER)

9. Airwaves- Pashanim (GER)

10. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

