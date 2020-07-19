Charts: prosegue la marcia di Jawsh 685 ft Jason Derulo, torna l’album di Pop Smoke

Jaswh 685 ft Jason Derulo si conquistano diversi primi posti, tiene però ancor The Weeknd. Fra gli album, ritorna il postumo di Pop Smoke

ALBANIA:Singoli: PP – Kida & Mozzik

Album: Mozzart- Mozzik

AUSTRIA:Bläulich- Apache 207

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

BELGIO- Singoli:Kom wat dichterbij – Regi ft Jake Reese (Fiandre)/In your eyes – The Weeknd (Vallonia)/Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (Germanofono)

Album Lefde voor Muzik 2 – Interpreti Vari (Fiandre) /La vie est belle- Gambi (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Nalivai mi – Billy Hlapeto & D3Mo (nazionali)/Breaking me- Topic ft A7S (internazionali)

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

CIPRO – Singoli:Breaking me- Topic ft A7S

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

CROAZIA- Singoli: Mali krug velikih ljudi – Massimo (nazionali)/Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)

Album:Angel’s Breath (Reizdanje 2020.)- Angelìs breath (nazionali)/Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli: Errudumellahvad-Icekiid

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

ESTONIA – Singoli:1-2 Nublu

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

FINLANDIA- Singoli:Penelope (Feat. Clever)- William

Album:Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon- Pop Smoke

FRANCIA- Singoli:Djomb- Bosh

Album:La machine- Jul

GERMANIA –Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

GRECIA- Singoli:Fimi – Mad Clip & Josephine (nazionali)/Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich (internazionali)

Album: Topboy – SNIK

IRLANDA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

ISLANDA- Singoli: Esjan- Briet

Album:Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon- Pop Smoke

ISRAELE: Singoli:Habib Albi – Static & Ben El Tavori(nazionali) /Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

ITALIA-Singoli:Karaoke- Alessandra Amoroso ft Boombdabash

Album:Mr.Fini- Guè Pequeno

LETTONIA- Singoli:ILY – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

Album:Yamakasi – Miyagi & Andy Panda

LITUANIA- Singoli:Motivacijos Tikslai – OG Version

Album: Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles

LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Blinding lights – The Weeknd

Album:Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

MALTA –Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

NORVEGIA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Tout est bon – Boef ft Numidia

Album:Allemaal een droom- Boef

POLONIA- Singoli:Kings + Queens – Ava Max

Album:Helsinki- Daria Zawialow

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich

Album:Rough And Rowdy Ways- Bob Dylan

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli:Blinding lights – The Weeknd

Album:Original- Ektor

ROMANIA- Singoli: Secrete – Carla’s Dreams (nazionali)/Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (internazionali)

Album: Nanalien- Nana

RUSSIA- Singoli:Lovefool- Two Colors

Album: Yamakasi – Miyagi & Andy Panda

SAN MARINO (radio):Singoli: Mediterranea- Irama

SERBIA- Singoli: Turuturu- MC Stojan & Hurricane (nazionali)/ Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA: Singoli: Roses – Saint JHN

Album:Artist – Majk Spirit & Grimaso

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Magnolije -Batista Cadillac (nazionali)/Rain on me – Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande (internazionali)

Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD

SPAGNA- Singoli: Caramelo- Ozuna

Album (streaming): Acustico acustico acustico – Manolo Garcia

SVEZIA- Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Fanga Mig Nar jag faller- Viktor Leksell

SVIZZERA: Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke

UCRAINA: Kholodna Nich- Ivan NAVI

Album: Yamakasi – Miyagi & Andy Panda

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Háborgó mélység 2- Begi Lofti & Burai

Album:Future Nostalgia- Dua Lipa

