Speciali e approfondimenti

Charts: prosegue la marcia di Jawsh 685 ft Jason Derulo, torna l’album di Pop Smoke

Jaswh 685 ft Jason Derulo si conquistano diversi primi posti, tiene però ancor The Weeknd. Fra gli album, ritorna il postumo di Pop Smoke

ALBANIA:Singoli: PP – Kida & Mozzik
Album: Mozzart- Mozzik
AUSTRIA:Bläulich- Apache 207
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
BELGIO- Singoli:Kom wat dichterbij – Regi ft Jake Reese (Fiandre)/In your eyes – The Weeknd  (Vallonia)/Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (Germanofono)
Album Lefde voor Muzik 2 – Interpreti Vari (Fiandre) /La vie est belle- Gambi (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Nalivai mi – Billy Hlapeto & D3Mo (nazionali)/Breaking  me- Topic ft A7S  (internazionali)
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
CIPRO – Singoli:Breaking  me- Topic ft A7S
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
CROAZIA- Singoli: Mali krug velikih ljudi – Massimo (nazionali)/Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)
Album:Angel’s Breath (Reizdanje 2020.)- Angelìs breath (nazionali)/Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli: Errudumellahvad-Icekiid
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
ESTONIA – Singoli:1-2 Nublu
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
FINLANDIA- Singoli:Penelope (Feat. Clever)- William
Album:Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon- Pop Smoke
 FRANCIA- Singoli:Djomb- Bosh
Album:La machine- Jul
GERMANIA –Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685  & Jason Derulo
Album: Rough and Rowdy ways – Bob Dylan
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685  & Jason Derulo
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
GRECIA- Singoli:Fimi – Mad Clip & Josephine (nazionali)/Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich (internazionali)
Album: Topboy – SNIK
IRLANDA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685  & Jason Derulo
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
ISLANDA- Singoli: Esjan- Briet
Album:Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon- Pop Smoke
ISRAELE: Singoli:Habib Albi – Static & Ben El Tavori(nazionali) /Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)
Album:  Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
ITALIA-Singoli:Karaoke- Alessandra Amoroso ft Boombdabash
Album:Mr.Fini- Guè Pequeno
LETTONIA- Singoli:ILY – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
Album:Yamakasi – Miyagi & Andy Panda
LITUANIA- Singoli:Motivacijos Tikslai – OG Version
Album: Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles
LUSSEMBURGO- Singoli: Blinding lights – The Weeknd
Album:Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
MALTA –Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685  & Jason Derulo
Album:Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
NORVEGIA- Singoli: Savage love- Jawsh 685  & Jason Derulo
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
PAESI BASSI- Singoli:Tout est bon – Boef ft Numidia
Album:Allemaal een droom- Boef
POLONIA- Singoli:Kings + Queens – Ava Max
Album:Helsinki- Daria Zawialow
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich
Album:Rough And Rowdy Ways- Bob Dylan
 REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli:Blinding lights – The Weeknd
Album:Original- Ektor
 ROMANIA- Singoli: Secrete – Carla’s Dreams (nazionali)/Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (internazionali)
Album: Nanalien- Nana
RUSSIA- Singoli:Lovefool- Two Colors
Album: Yamakasi – Miyagi & Andy Panda
SAN MARINO (radio):Singoli: Mediterranea- Irama
SERBIA- Singoli: Turuturu- MC Stojan & Hurricane (nazionali)/ Blinding lights – The Weeknd (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA: Singoli: Roses – Saint JHN
Album:Artist – Majk Spirit & Grimaso
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Magnolije -Batista Cadillac (nazionali)/Rain on me – Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande (internazionali)
Album: Legends Never Die- Juice WRLD
SPAGNA- Singoli: Caramelo- Ozuna
Album (streaming): Acustico acustico acustico – Manolo Garcia
SVEZIA- Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685  & Jason Derulo
Album: Fanga Mig Nar jag faller- Viktor Leksell
SVIZZERA: Singoli:Savage love- Jawsh 685  & Jason Derulo
Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon- Pop Smoke
UCRAINA: Kholodna Nich- Ivan NAVI
Album: Yamakasi – Miyagi & Andy Panda
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Háborgó mélység 2- Begi Lofti & Burai
Album:Future Nostalgia- Dua Lipa

