Airplay e download: Robin Schulz piazza due brani, salgono Jawsh 685 ft Jason Derulo

Doppietta per Robin Schulz che piazza due brani in classifica, come Dua Lipa, uno con la norvegese Alida, l’altro col camerunense Wes. Tengono The Weeknd e Topic

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

3. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

4. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

6. Roses-Saint Jhn

7. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

8. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich

9. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

10. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

4. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

6. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

7. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

9. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

10. Love To Go- Lost Frequencies with Zonderling featuring Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Blinding lights – The weeknd

3. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

4. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

5. Roses- Saint Jhn

6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

7. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

8. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

9. In your eyes – The Weeknd

10. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Some say- Nea (SWE)

6. Never let me down- Vize ft Toma Gregory (GER/GBR)

7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

8. Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)

9. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

10. Emotions 2.0- Ufo361 (GER)

