Airplay e download: comandano ancora The Weeknd e Topic ft A7S

The Weekend e il dj tedesco Tobias Topic, sui cui beat canta lo svedese A7S sono ancora grandi protagonisti delle charts
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. Roses-Saint Jhn
5. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
6. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
7. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
8. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich
9. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
10. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
3. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
6. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
9. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
10. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Blinding lights – The weeknd
3. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
5. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
6. Roses- Saint Jhn
7. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
8. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
9. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul
10. Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Some say- Nea (SWE)
6. Never let me down- Vize ft Toma Gregory (GER/GBR)
7. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
8. Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)
9. Blaulich- Apache 207 (GER)
10. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)