Airplay e download: comandano ancora The Weeknd e Topic ft A7S

The Weekend e il dj tedesco Tobias Topic, sui cui beat canta lo svedese A7S sono ancora grandi protagonisti delle charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. Roses-Saint Jhn

5. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

6. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

7. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

8. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich

9. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

10. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

3. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

6. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

7. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

9. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

10. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Blinding lights – The weeknd

3. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

5. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

6. Roses- Saint Jhn

7. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

8. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

9. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul

10. Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Some say- Nea (SWE)

6. Never let me down- Vize ft Toma Gregory (GER/GBR)

7. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

8. Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)

9. Blaulich- Apache 207 (GER)

10. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

