Airplay e downloads: The Weeknd e Topic ft A7S proseguono il dominio

L’Europa vede ancora protagonisti il canadese The Weeknd e il dj tedesco Tobias Topic insieme al cantante svedese A7S

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights – The weeknd

2. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

5. Roses-Saint Jhn

6. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

7. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

8. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich

9. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

10.Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

3. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

5. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

7. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

9. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

10. Love to go – Lost Frequencies with Zonderling ft Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

3. Blinding lights – The weeknd

4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

5. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

6. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

7. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul

8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

9. Roses- Saint Jhn

10.Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Never let me down- Vize ft Toma Gregory (GER/GBR)

8. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

10.Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)

