Airplay e downloads: The Weeknd e Topic ft A7S proseguono il dominio

L’Europa vede ancora protagonisti il canadese The Weeknd e il dj tedesco Tobias Topic insieme al cantante svedese A7S
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights – The weeknd
2. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
5. Roses-Saint Jhn
6. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
7. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
8. Rockstar- Dababy ft Roddy Rich
9. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
10.Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
3. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
5. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
7. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
8. In your eyes- Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)
9. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
10. Love to go – Lost Frequencies with Zonderling ft Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
3. Blinding lights – The weeknd
4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
5. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
6. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
7. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul
8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
9. Roses- Saint Jhn
10.Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Some say- Nea (SWE)
7. Never let me down- Vize ft Toma Gregory (GER/GBR)
8. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
10.Ubermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)