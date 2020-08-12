Airplay e download: Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo fanno un balzo in avanti e dominano le classifiche

Il protagonista della settimana “Savage love”: il brano di Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo fa un balzo enorme in avanti e conquista entrambe le charts assolute

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Blinding lights – The weeknd

3. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

5. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

6. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

7. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

8. Roses-Saint Jhn

9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

10. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

3. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

7. Physical-Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

9. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

10. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Blinding lights – The weeknd

4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

5. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

6. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

7. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul

8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

9. Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande

10- Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Some say- Nea (SWE)

6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)

7. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

9. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

10. Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)

