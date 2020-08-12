Airplay e download: Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo fanno un balzo in avanti e dominano le classifiche

Il protagonista della settimana “Savage love”: il brano di Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo fa un balzo enorme in avanti e conquista entrambe le charts assolute
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Blinding lights – The weeknd
3. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
5. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
6. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
7. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
8. Roses-Saint Jhn
9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
10. Rain on me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
3. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
7. Physical-Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
9. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
10. Break my heart- Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Blinding lights – The weeknd
4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
5. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
6. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
7. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul
8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
9. Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande
10- Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Some say- Nea (SWE)
6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)
7. Break my heart – Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
9. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
10. Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)