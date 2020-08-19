Airplay e download: Gigi D’Agostino e La Vision riportano l’Italia in top 10

Il dj Gigi D’Agostino, che accompagna La Vision, riporta l’Italia nella top 10 europea dopo i Meduza. Sale vertiginosamente anche Harry Styles

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Blinding lights – The weeknd

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

6. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

8. Roses-Saint Jhn

9. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

10.Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

7. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

9. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

10. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Blinding lights – The weeknd

4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

5. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

7. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)

8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

9. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul

10. Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

8. Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)

9. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

10. Urbermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)

