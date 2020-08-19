Airplay e download: Gigi D’Agostino e La Vision riportano l’Italia in top 10

Il dj Gigi D’Agostino, che accompagna La Vision, riporta l’Italia nella top 10 europea dopo i Meduza. Sale vertiginosamente anche Harry Styles
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Blinding lights – The weeknd
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
6. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
8. Roses-Saint Jhn
9. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
10.Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
7. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)
8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
9. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
10. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Blinding lights – The weeknd
4. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
5. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
7. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)
8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
9. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul
10. Rain on me- Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)
6. Some say- Nea (SWE)
7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
8. Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)
9. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
10. Urbermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)