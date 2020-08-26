Airplay e download: arriva in top 10 il tormentone “Jerusalema”

Arriva nella top 10 dei brani più suonati dalle radio europee il tormentone “Jerusalema”, del dj sudafricano Master KG con la partecipazione in voce della cantante connazionale Nomcebo Zikode. Continua a spopolare anche il remix di “Alane” (ne avevamo parlato qui)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
4. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
5. Blinding lights – The weeknd
6. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
7. Roses-Saint Jhn
8. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
9. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
10. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
7. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
8. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)
9. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
9. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
10. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Blinding lights – The weeknd
4. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
7. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)
8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
9. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul
10.Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
6. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)
8. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)
9. Secrets – Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
10. Urbermorgen- Mark Forster (GER)