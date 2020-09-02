Airplay e download: Robin Schulz schizza in vetta, ma occhio alla cover di “Lovefool”

La versione remix di “Alane” a cura di Robin Schulz conquista la vetta dell’airplay fra i brani europei. Tengono “Savage love” e “Breaking me”. Entra in classifica la cover di “Lovefool” a cura dei tedeschi Twocolors, tuttora prima in Russia dopo 8 settimane dal suo ingresso in chart.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

3. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

6. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

7. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

8. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

10.Roses-Saint Jhn

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

9. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

10.Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Blinding lights – The weeknd

4. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

7. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)

8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

9. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo

10. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)

6. Some say- Nea (SWE)

7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

9. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

10.Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)

