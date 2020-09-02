Airplay e download: Robin Schulz schizza in vetta, ma occhio alla cover di “Lovefool”

La versione remix di “Alane” a cura di Robin Schulz conquista la vetta dell’airplay fra i brani europei. Tengono “Savage love” e “Breaking me”. Entra in classifica la cover di “Lovefool” a cura dei tedeschi Twocolors, tuttora prima in Russia dopo 8 settimane dal suo ingresso in chart.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
3. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
4. Blinding lights – The weeknd
5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
6. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
7. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
8. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
10.Roses-Saint Jhn
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
9. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
10.Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Blinding lights – The weeknd
4. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
7. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)
8. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
9. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo
10. Mamacita- Black Eyed Peas ft Ozuna & Rey Soul
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)
6. Some say- Nea (SWE)
7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)
9. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
10.Love to go- Lost Frequencies, Zonderling& Kelvin Jones (BEL/NED/GBR)