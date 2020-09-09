Airplay e download: scalano posizioni Gigi D’Agostino & LA Vision e anche il tormentone “Jerusalema”

Scalano posizioni Gigi D’Agostino & LA Vision e anche il tormentone “Jerusalema” ma per il momento continuano a comandare Jaswh 685 ft Jason Derulo e Harry Styles

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

6. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

7. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

8. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

10. Laugh now cry later – DRake & Lil Durk

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)

9. Lighter – Nathan Dawe & KSI (GBR)

10. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo

8. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)

9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

10. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)

7. Some say- Nea (SWE)

8. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

9. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

10. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

