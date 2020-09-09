Airplay e download: scalano posizioni Gigi D’Agostino & LA Vision e anche il tormentone “Jerusalema”

Scalano posizioni Gigi D’Agostino & LA Vision e anche il tormentone “Jerusalema” ma per il momento continuano a comandare Jaswh 685 ft Jason Derulo e Harry Styles
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Blinding lights – The weeknd
5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
6. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
7. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
8. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
10. Laugh now cry later – DRake & Lil Durk
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
8. Secrets- Regard & Raye (KOS/GBR)
9. Lighter – Nathan Dawe & KSI (GBR)
10. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
4. Blinding lights – The weeknd
5. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo
8. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)
9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
10. ILY (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa ft Emilee
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)
7. Some say- Nea (SWE)
8. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
9. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)
10. Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)