Airplay e downloads: in vetta Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, Topic ft A7S e Harry Styles

La classifica settimanale vede salire ancora ‘Jerusalema’ ma al comando ci sono sempre Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, Topic ft A7S e Harry Styles

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

6. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

7. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

8. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

9. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

10.Kings + Queens – Ava Max

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

6. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

8. Lighter – Nathan Dawe & KSI (GBR)

9. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10. Rockstar- Dappy ft Brian May (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685& Jason Derulo

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo

6. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

7. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

8. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

9. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)

10. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)

7. Some say- Nea (SWE)

8. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

9. Control-.Zoe Wees (GER)

10.Beautiful Madness – Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

