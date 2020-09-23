Airplay e download: Harry Styles e “Watermelon sugar” protagonisti

Harry Styles domina la classifica dei singoli più suonati, mentre l’airplay comandano Jawsh685 ft Jason Derulo e Topic ft A7S
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
3. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
4. Blinding lights – The weeknd
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
6. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
7. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
8. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
9. Kings + Queens – Ava Max
10. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
6. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
7. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
8. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)
9. Lighter – Nathan Dawe & KSI (GBR)
10. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
4. Blinding lights – The weeknd
5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo
6. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
8. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
9. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)
10. Wap- Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
4. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)
7. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)
8. Hypnotize- Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)
9. Some say- Nea (SWE)
10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)