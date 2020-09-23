Airplay e download: Harry Styles e “Watermelon sugar” protagonisti

Harry Styles domina la classifica dei singoli più suonati, mentre l’airplay comandano Jawsh685 ft Jason Derulo e Topic ft A7S

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

3. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

6. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

7. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

8. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

9. Kings + Queens – Ava Max

10. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

6. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

7. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

8. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)

9. Lighter – Nathan Dawe & KSI (GBR)

10. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

4. Blinding lights – The weeknd

5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo

6. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

8. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

9. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)

10. Wap- Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)

7. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)

8. Hypnotize- Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)

9. Some say- Nea (SWE)

10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

