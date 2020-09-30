Airplay e download: si rilanciano in vetta Harry Styles e Jawsh 685 ft Jason Derulo

Harry Styles è in vetta sul fronte delle classifiche dei brani europei, ma a livello assoluto tornano primi Jawsh 685 ft Jason Derulo

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Blinding lights – The weeknd

6. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

8. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

9. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich

10. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

5. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

6. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)

7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

8. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

9. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10. Lighter- Nathan Dawe & KSI (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

6. Blinding lights – The weeknd

7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

8. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

9. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

10. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)

7. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)

8. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

9. Some say- Nea (SWE)

10. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

