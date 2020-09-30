Airplay e download: si rilanciano in vetta Harry Styles e Jawsh 685 ft Jason Derulo

Harry Styles è in vetta sul fronte delle classifiche dei brani europei, ma a livello assoluto tornano primi Jawsh 685 ft Jason Derulo
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. Blinding lights – The weeknd
6. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
8. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
9. Rockstar- Dadaby ft Roddy Rich
10. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
5. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
6. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)
7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
8. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
9. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10. Lighter- Nathan Dawe & KSI (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
6. Blinding lights – The weeknd
7. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
8. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
9. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
10. Alane- Robus Schulz & Wes (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
4. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
6. Never let me down- Vize ft Tom Gregory (GER/GBR)
7. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)
8. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
9. Some say- Nea (SWE)
10. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)