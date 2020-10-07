Airplay e download: 24k Goldn raddoppia, tiene Harry Styles

Il cantante e rapper americano 24k Goldn fra doppietta ed entra in classifica anche con il brano di Clean Bandit e Mabel al quale partecipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
6. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
7. Blinding lights – The weeknd
8. Thank you dancing- Jason Derulo
9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
10. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
6. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
7. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
8. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9. Some Say- Nea (SWE)
10. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
7. Blinding lights – The weeknd
8. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
9. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
10.What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
5. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
7. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
8. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
9. Tock Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
10. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)