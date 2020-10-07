Airplay e download: 24k Goldn raddoppia, tiene Harry Styles

Il cantante e rapper americano 24k Goldn fra doppietta ed entra in classifica anche con il brano di Clean Bandit e Mabel al quale partecipa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

6. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

7. Blinding lights – The weeknd

8. Thank you dancing- Jason Derulo

9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

10. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

6. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

7. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)

8. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9. Some Say- Nea (SWE)

10. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

6. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

7. Blinding lights – The weeknd

8. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

9. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

10.What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

5. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

7. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

8. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

9. Tock Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

10. Control- Zoe Wees (GER)

