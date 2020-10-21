Airplay e download: lanciatissimi 24k  Goldn ft Iann Dior e Joel Corry & MNEK

Dominio assoluto per “Mood”, il brano che ha lanciato 24k Goldn ft Iann Dior, bene anche Joel Corry & MNEK

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

2. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

5. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

6. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

7. Thank you dancing- Jason Derulo

8. Blinding lights – The weeknd

9. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

10. Midnight sky – Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

5. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)

6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

10. Some say- Nea (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

5. Blinding lights- The Weeknd

6. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

8. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

9. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

10. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

4. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)

7. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

9. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

10. Some say- Nea (SWE)

