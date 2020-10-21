Speciali e approfondimenti

Airplay e download: lanciatissimi 24k  Goldn ft Iann Dior e Joel Corry & MNEK

Dominio assoluto per “Mood”, il brano che ha lanciato 24k  Goldn ft Iann Dior, bene anche Joel Corry & MNEK

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
2. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
5. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
6. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
7. Thank you dancing- Jason Derulo
8. Blinding lights – The weeknd
9. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
10. Midnight sky – Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
5. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
10. Some say- Nea (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
5. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
6. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
8. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
9. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
10. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
4. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
9. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
10. Some say- Nea (SWE)

