Airplay e download: primato per Internet Money & Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

Sale al primo posto dell’airplay il collettivo dell’etichetta Internet Money insieme a Gunna, Don Toliver e Nav. Tengono anche Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo (quest’ultimo con due brani) e Joel Corry & Mnek
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
2. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
6. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
7. Blinding lights – The weeknd
8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
9. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
10. Whay you know bout love- Pop Smoke
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
5. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
10. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
5. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
6. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
7. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
8. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
9. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
10.Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)
6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
9. Some say- Nea (SWE)
10.Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)