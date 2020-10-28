Airplay e download: primato per Internet Money & Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

Sale al primo posto dell’airplay il collettivo dell’etichetta Internet Money insieme a Gunna, Don Toliver e Nav. Tengono anche Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo (quest’ultimo con due brani) e Joel Corry & Mnek

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

2. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

6. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

7. Blinding lights – The weeknd

8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

9. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

10. Whay you know bout love- Pop Smoke

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

3. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

4. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

5. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)

6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

10. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

4. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

5. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

6. Blinding lights- The Weeknd

7. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

8. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

9. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

10.Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

5. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)

6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

9. Some say- Nea (SWE)

10.Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...