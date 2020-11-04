Airplay e download: comandano Internet Money, Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

Diversi protagonisti questa settimana nelle charts: Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav, Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
4. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
6. HTake you dancing- Jason Derulo
7. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
8. What you know bout love – Pop Smoke
9. Blinding lights – The weeknd
10. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
4. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
6. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
10. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
6. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
7. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
9. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
10. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
7. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
9. Some say- Nea (SWE)
10. Levitating-Dua Lipa (GBR)