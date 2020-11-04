Airplay e download: comandano Internet Money, Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

Diversi protagonisti questa settimana nelle charts: Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav, Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

4. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

6. HTake you dancing- Jason Derulo

7. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

8. What you know bout love – Pop Smoke

9. Blinding lights – The weeknd

10. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

4. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

5. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

6. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)

7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

10. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

5. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

6. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

7. Blinding lights- The Weeknd

8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

9. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

10. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

7. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

9. Some say- Nea (SWE)

10. Levitating-Dua Lipa (GBR)

