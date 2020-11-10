Airplay e download: comandano Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav, Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

Classifiche europee di download e airplay che vede al comando Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav, Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
4. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
5. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
6. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
7. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
9. What you know bout love – Pop Smoke
10. Blinding lights – The weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
4. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
5. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
6. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
7. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
8. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
9. Some say- Nea (SWE)
10. Ain’t It Different- Headie One, AJ Tracey & Stormzy (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
6. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
7. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
8. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
9. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
10. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
6. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
8. Levitating-Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
10. Beautiful madness- Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)