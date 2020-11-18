Airplay e download: comandano Joel Corry & Mnek con “Head & heart”

La settimana dell’airplay e dei downloads in Italia premia soprattutto Joel Corry & Mnek con “Head & heart”
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
4. Take you dancing-Jason Derulo
5. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
6. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
7. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
9. Positions- Ariana Grande
10. Blinding lights – The weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
7. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
8. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
9. Giants – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10. Tick Tock – Clean Bandit & Mabel fy 24K Goldn (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
6. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
8. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
9. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
10. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
5. Levitating-Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
8. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)