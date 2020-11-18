Airplay e download: comandano Joel Corry & Mnek con “Head & heart”

La settimana dell’airplay e dei downloads in Italia premia soprattutto Joel Corry & Mnek con “Head & heart”

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

4. Take you dancing-Jason Derulo

5. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

6. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

7. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

9. Positions- Ariana Grande

10. Blinding lights – The weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

7. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)

8. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

9. Giants – Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10. Tick Tock – Clean Bandit & Mabel fy 24K Goldn (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

6. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

8. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

9. Blinding lights- The Weeknd

10. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

5. Levitating-Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

7. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

8. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...