Airplay e download: dominio per Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav e Joel Corry & MNEK

Comandano Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav ma anche Joel Corry & MNEK e 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
2. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
4. Positions- Ariana Grande
5. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
6. Take you dancing-Jason Derulo
7. What do you know bout love – Pop Smoke
8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
9. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
10.Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
6. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
7. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
8. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
9. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
10. Tick Tock – Clean Bandit & Mabel fy 24K Goldn (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
9. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
10.Positions-Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
5. Levitating-Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
7. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
8. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
9. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
10. Some say- Nea (SWE)