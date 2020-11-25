Airplay e download: dominio per Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav e Joel Corry & MNEK

Comandano Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav ma anche Joel Corry & MNEK e 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

2. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Positions- Ariana Grande

5. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

6. Take you dancing-Jason Derulo

7. What do you know bout love – Pop Smoke

8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

9. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

10.Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)

6. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

7. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

8. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

9. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

10. Tick Tock – Clean Bandit & Mabel fy 24K Goldn (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

9. Blinding lights- The Weeknd

10.Positions-Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

5. Levitating-Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

7. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

8. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

9. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

10. Some say- Nea (SWE)

