Airplay e download: salgono Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine

Comandano anche Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav, 24kGoldn & Iann Dior e Joel Corry & Mnek ma sale anche il nuovo degli Ofenbach con Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Positions- Ariana Grande

4. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

5. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

7. Take you dancing-Jason Derulo

8. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

9. What do you know bout love – Pop Smoke

10.Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

5. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

6. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

7. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

8. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

9. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

10.Really love- KSI feat. Craig David and Digital Farm Animals (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

4. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

5. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

8. Therefore I am- Billie Eilish

9. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

10. Positions-Ariana Grande

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

6. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)

7. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

8. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)

9. What’s love got to do with it – Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

10. Beautiful madness- Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

