Airplay e download: salgono Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine

Comandano anche Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav, 24kGoldn & Iann Dior e Joel Corry & Mnek ma sale anche il nuovo degli Ofenbach con Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Positions- Ariana Grande
4. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
5. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
7. Take you dancing-Jason Derulo
8. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
9. What do you know bout love – Pop Smoke
10.Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
5. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
6. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
7. Hollywood- LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
8. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
9. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
10.Really love- KSI feat. Craig David and Digital Farm Animals (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
4. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
5. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
8. Therefore I am- Billie Eilish
9. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
10. Positions-Ariana Grande
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
6. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)
7. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
8. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)
9. What’s love got to do with it – Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
10. Beautiful madness- Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)