Airplay e downloads: comandano Joel Corry & MNEK

“Head & Heart” di Joel Corry & MNEK è la grande protagonista della settimana. Dua Lipa irrompe con due brani in classifica.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
4. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
6. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
7. What do you know bout love – Pop Smoke
8. Positions- Ariana Grande
9. Therefor I am – Billie Eilish
10.Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
5. All we got -Robis Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
6. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
7. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
9. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
10.Sweet melody- Little Mix (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
7. Therefore I am- Billie Eilish
8. Blinding lights – The Weeknd
9. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
10. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
6. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)
7. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)
8. Golden- Harry Styles (GBR)
9. Beautiful madness- Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)
10. Fever- Dua Lipa & Angéle (GBR/BEL)