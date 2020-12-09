Airplay e downloads: comandano Joel Corry & MNEK

“Head & Heart” di Joel Corry & MNEK è la grande protagonista della settimana. Dua Lipa irrompe con due brani in classifica.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

3. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

4. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

6. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

7. What do you know bout love – Pop Smoke

8. Positions- Ariana Grande

9. Therefor I am – Billie Eilish

10.Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

5. All we got -Robis Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

6. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

7. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

9. Watermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Sweet melody- Little Mix (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

6. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

7. Therefore I am- Billie Eilish

8. Blinding lights – The Weeknd

9. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

10. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

6. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)

7. Last Christmas- Wham (GBR)

8. Golden- Harry Styles (GBR)

9. Beautiful madness- Micheal Patrick Kelly (IRL)

10. Fever- Dua Lipa & Angéle (GBR/BEL)

