Airplay e download: Billie Eilish, Joel Corry & Mnek e l’invasione dei brani di Natale

“Therefore I am”, il nuovo singolo di Billie Eilish domina l’airplay. Bene anche Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior in una settimana che dà il via all’invasione nelle charts di diversi brani a tematica natalizia
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Therefore I am – Billie Eilish
2.Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
4. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
5. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
6. Positions- Ariana Grande
7. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
9. You broke me first – Tate McRae
10.Monster-Shawn Mendes
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
6. All we got -Robis Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
7. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
8. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
9. Sweet melody- Little Mix (GBR)
10. See Nobody- Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
4. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
6. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Blinding lights – The Weeknd
9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
10.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
4. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
5. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
7. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)
8. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)
9. Golden- Harry Styles (GBR)
10.Fever- Dua Lipa & Angéle (GBR/BEL)