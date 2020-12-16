Airplay e download: Billie Eilish, Joel Corry & Mnek e l’invasione dei brani di Natale

“Therefore I am”, il nuovo singolo di Billie Eilish domina l’airplay. Bene anche Joel Corry & Mnek e 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior in una settimana che dà il via all’invasione nelle charts di diversi brani a tematica natalizia

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Therefore I am – Billie Eilish

2.Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

4. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

5. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

6. Positions- Ariana Grande

7. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

9. You broke me first – Tate McRae

10.Monster-Shawn Mendes

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

6. All we got -Robis Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

7. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

8. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

9. Sweet melody- Little Mix (GBR)

10. See Nobody- Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

4. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey

5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

6. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Blinding lights – The Weeknd

9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

10.Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

4. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

5. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

7. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)

8. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)

9. Golden- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Fever- Dua Lipa & Angéle (GBR/BEL)

