Airplay e downloads: Joel Corry & Mnek dominano

L’ultima classifica prima di Natale, che però come sempre ha i dati di due settimane fa, incorona “Head & Hart” di Joel Corry & MNEK.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Therefore I am – Billie Eilish

3. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

5. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

6. Positions- Ariana Grande

7. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

8. Santa tell me- Ariana Grande

9. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

10.Blinding lights- The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

7. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Running back – Martin Jensen, Nico Santos, Alle Farben (DAN/GER)

9. Sweet melody- Little Mix (GBR)

10.Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

5. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

6. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

9. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

10.Blinding lights – The Weeknd

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)

3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

7. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)

8. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

9. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)

10.Fever- Dua Lipa & Angéle (GBR/BEL)

