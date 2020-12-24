Airplay e downloads: Joel Corry & Mnek dominano

L’ultima classifica prima di Natale, che però come sempre ha i dati di due settimane fa, incorona “Head & Hart” di Joel Corry & MNEK.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Therefore I am – Billie Eilish
3. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
4. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
5. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
6. Positions- Ariana Grande
7. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
8. Santa tell me- Ariana Grande
9. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
10.Blinding lights- The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
7. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Running back – Martin Jensen, Nico Santos, Alle Farben (DAN/GER)
9. Sweet melody- Little Mix (GBR)
10.Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
4. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
5. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
6. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
9. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
10.Blinding lights – The Weeknd
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Last Christmas – Wham (GBR)
3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
7. Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea (GBR)
8. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
9. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dababy (GBR)
10.Fever- Dua Lipa & Angéle (GBR/BEL)