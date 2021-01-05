Album e singoli più venduti in Germania e Regno Unito nel 2020: vincono The Weekend, Lewis Capaldi e AC/DC

Come ogni anno cominciamo la rassegna degli album e dei dischi più venduti nell’anno solare. Germania e Regno Unito sono i primi a diffondere i dati: poche sorprese, i protagonisti si confermano The Weekend, Lewis Capaldi e AC/DC
REGNO UNITO
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL 2020
1. Blinding lights – The Weeknd 2,2 milioni di copie vendute
2. Dance Monkey – Tones & I
3. Roses – Saint JHN
4. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & MNEK (GBR)
6. Don’t start now- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7. Rockstar – Dababy ft Roddy Rich
8. Someone you loved – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9. Own it -Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy (GBR)
10. Watermelon sugar- Haddy Styles (GBR)
I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI NEL 2020
1. Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent – Lewis Capaldi (GBR) 1 milione di copie vendute
2. Fine line – Harry Styles (GBR) 363000 copie
3. Future nostalgia – Dua Lipa (GBR) 265000 copie
4. When we fall asleep where do we go? – Billie Eilish
5. Heavy is the head – Stormzy (GBR)
6. Shoot for the stars aim for the moon – Pop Smoke
7. No.6 Collaboration project – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Greatest hits – Queen (GBR)
9. Diamonds-Elton John (GBR)
10 50 years Don’t stop- Fleetwod Mac
GERMANIA
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL 2020
1. Blinding lights – The Weeknd
2. Dance Monkey – Tones & I
3. Roller- Apache 207 (GER)
4. Roses- Saint JHN
5. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
6. Emotions- Ufo361 (GER)
7. Savage love – Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
8. Rockstar – DaBaby ft Roddy Rich
9. Ride it – Regard (KOS)
10. Fame- Apache 207 (GER)
I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI NEL 2020
1. Power up – AC/DC
2. Böhse Onkelz – Böhse Onkelz (GER)
3. Herz kraft werke- Sarah Connor (GER)
4. Hell- Die Arzte
5. Sing my song The exchange concert – Interpreti Vari (GER)
6. Pop – Fynn Klyemann (GER)
7. S&M 2 – Metallica with Micheal Tilson conducting San Francisco Orchestra
8. Ich muss dir was sagen – Kerstin Ott (GER)
9. Das Album – Thomas Anders & Florian Silbereisen (GER)
10. Hollywood- Bonex MC (GER)