Airplay e download: Joel Corry & MNEK dominano ancora la scena

La prima graduatoria europea dell’anno che mette insieme come sempre i dati dell’ultima settimana del 2020, vede trionfare ancora Joel Corry & MNEK

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Santa tell me – Ariana Grande

3. Underneath the tree – Kelly Clarkson

4. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

5. Blinding lights- The Weeknd

6. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus

7. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

10. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

5. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

6. Running back – Martin Jensen, Nico Santos, Alle Farben (DAN/GER)

7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

8. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. The business- Tiesto (NED)

10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

4. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

5. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

6. Jerusalema- Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode

7. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

8. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

9. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

10. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

3. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

8. Afterglow- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

10. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)

