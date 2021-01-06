Airplay e download: Joel Corry & MNEK dominano ancora la scena

La prima graduatoria europea dell’anno che mette insieme come sempre i dati dell’ultima settimana del 2020, vede trionfare ancora Joel Corry & MNEK
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Santa tell me – Ariana Grande
3. Underneath the tree – Kelly Clarkson
4. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
5. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
6. Midnight sky- Miley Cyrus
7. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
8. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
10. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
5. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
6. Running back – Martin Jensen, Nico Santos, Alle Farben (DAN/GER)
7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
8. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. The business- Tiesto (NED)
10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
4. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
5. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
6. Jerusalema- Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode
7. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
8. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
9. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
10. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
3. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
4. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
5. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
8. Afterglow- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
10. Lovefool- Twocolors (GER)