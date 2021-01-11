Airplay in Europa nel 2020: vince “Blinding lights” di The Weeknd

L’airplay europeo del 2020 parla canadese: è infatti “Blinding lights” la canzone più suonata nelle radio del Vecchio Continente nel 2020. La canzone europea è invece “Breaking me” del dj tedesco Tobias Topic ft A7s

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA NEL 2020

1. Blinding lights- The Weekend

2. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER/SWE)

3. Tones and I – Dance Monkey

4. Roses – Saint JHN

5. Don’t start now – Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Savage love – Jawsh 865 & Jason Derulo

7. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. Mood- 24k Goldn ft Iann Dior

9. Head & Heart – Joel Corry (GBR)

10. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI NEL 2020

1. Breaking me – Topic ft A7s (GER/SWE)

2. Don’t start now – Dua Lipa (GBR)

3. Physical- Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Head & Heart – Joel Corry (GBR)

5. Before you go- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6. Waatermelon sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

7. Ride it – Regard (KOS)

8. Some say – Nea (SWE)

9. Hypnotized- Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and The Giants (GER/GBR)

10. In your eyes – Robin Schulz ft Alida (GER/NOR)

