Airplay e download: tornano gli italiani Meduza e vanno alla conquista dell’Europa

Tornano a farsi vedere in vetta The Weeknd e Joel Corry ft MNEK, ma i grandi protagonisti sono gli italiani Meduza, tornati prepotentemente ai vertici con “Paradise”, in cui canta Dermot Kennedy. Sotto il video girato a Milano e tramesso durante la consegna virtuale dei Music Moves Europe Talent Awards.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Blinding lights- The Weeknd

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo

4. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

5. Afterglow – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

7. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

10. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

3. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

5. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)

6. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

7. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

8. Runnig back to you – Martin Jensen, Nico Santos, Ale Farben (DAN/GER)

9. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dadaby (GBR)

10. Sweet melody -Little Mix (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

2. Blinding lights – The Weeknd

3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

4. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

7. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

8. Afterglow- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

10. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

3. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)

4. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)

5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

6. Afterglow- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

8. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GB

9. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

10. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dadaby (GBR)

