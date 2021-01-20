Airplay e download: tornano gli italiani Meduza e vanno alla conquista dell’Europa

Tornano a farsi vedere in vetta The Weeknd e Joel Corry ft MNEK, ma i grandi protagonisti sono gli italiani Meduza, tornati prepotentemente ai vertici con “Paradise”, in cui canta Dermot Kennedy. Sotto il video girato a Milano e tramesso durante la consegna virtuale dei Music Moves Europe Talent Awards.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Blinding lights- The Weeknd
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Jerusalema-Master KG ft Nomcebo
4. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
5. Afterglow – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
7. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
9. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
10. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
3. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
5. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GBR)
6. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
7. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
8. Runnig back to you – Martin Jensen, Nico Santos, Ale Farben (DAN/GER)
9. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dadaby (GBR)
10. Sweet melody -Little Mix (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
2. Blinding lights – The Weeknd
3. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
4. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
5. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
7. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
8. Afterglow- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
10. Take you dancing- Jason Derulo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
3. Diamonds- Sam Smith (GBR)
4. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/FRA)
5. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
6. Afterglow- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
8. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & the Giants (GER/GB
9. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
10. Levitating- Dua Lipa ft Dadaby (GBR)