Charts: Justin Bieber si prende la scena sia nei singoli che fra gli album

Il canadese Justin Bieber raccoglie il testimone dal connazionale The Weeknd e si prende tutta la scena
ALBANIA: WTF – Tayna & Ivorian Doll
Album: Na Na – Meda
AUSTRIA: Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans
Album:Hello – Maite Kelly
BELGIO- Singoli: Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans (Fiandre)/ Save your tears – The Weekend (Vallonia)/Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans (Germanofono)
Album:Justice – Justin Bieber (Fiandre) / Julius II – Sch (Vallonia)
BULGARIA-Singoli:Last night – Poli Genova (nazionali)/Regardless- Raye (internazionali)
Album: V:RGO – Deva
CIPRO – Singoli:Save your tears- The Weeknd
Album:Justice – Justin Bieber
CROAZIA- Singoli: Tick Tock- Albina (nazionali)/My Head & My Heart- Ava Max (internazionali)
Album:Bistriji Ili Tuplji Čovek Biva Kad…- Sarlo Akrobata (nazionali)/ When You See Yourself- Kings of Leon (internazionali)
DANIMARCA- Singoli:Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Album: Justice – Justin Bieberi
ESTONIA – Singoli: Save your tears- The Weeknd
Album: Scriptonyte – Whistles & Papers
FINLANDIA- Singoli:Piilotan Mun Kyyneleet- Hallo Helsinki
Album:Justice – Justin Bieber
FRANCIA- Singoli:Mannschaft – Sch ft Freeze Corleone
Album: Julius II – Sch
GERMANIA –Singoli:Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans
Album: The bitter truth -Evanescence
GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli: Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
Album: Collections from the whiteout – Ben Howard
GRECIA- Singoli: Demode – RICTA, Immune, Savv (nazionali)/ Astronaut in the ocean- Masked Wolf (internazionali)
Album:The prince of the west bank- Manos Xydous
IRLANDA- Singoli: Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
Album:Justice- Justin Bieber
ISLANDA- Singoli: Ef ástin er hrein (feat. GDRN)- Jon Jonsson
Album: :Justice- Justin Bieber
ISRAELE: Singoli: -Sibat Hasibot – Ishay Ribo (nazionali) / Leave the door open- Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak, Silk Sonic (internazionali)
Album: Ihies mushr- Eyal Golan
ITALIA-Singoli:Musica leggerissima – Colapesce e Dimartino
Album: Solo tutto – Massimo Pericolo
LETTONIA- Singoli:Save your tears- The Weeknd
Album: Scriptonyte – Whistles & Papers
LITUANIA- Singoli:Astronaut in the ocean- Masked Wolf
Album:Motyvacijos Tikslai -OG Version
LUSSEMBURGO-Singoli: Save your tears- The Weeknd
Album: Destined 2 Win-LilTjay
MALTA –Singoli:Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (internazionali)/Misteake- Red Electric (nazionali)
Album: Justice – Justin Bieber
NORVEGIA- Singoli: Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Album:Justice – Justin Bieber
PAESI BASSI- Singoli: Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Album: Justice – Justin Bieber
POLONIA- Singoli:Ale jazz!- sanah & Vito Bambino
Album: Chemtrails Over The Country Club-Lana Del Rey
PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Album:Chemtrails Over The Country Club-Lana Del Rey
REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Astronaut in the Ocean – Masked Wolf
Album::Justice- Justin Bieber
ROMANIA- Singoli: Anotimpuri – Andia ft Spike (nazionali)/The business- Tiesto (internazionali)
Album: Rmn- Azteca
RUSSIA- Singoli:Your Love (9pM) – ATB, Topic, A7S
Album:Scriptonyte – Whistles & Papers
SAN MARINO: Radio: Musica leggerissima – Colapesce & Dimartino
SERBIA- Singoli: Vroom- Popov & Nucci (nazionali)/The business- Tiesto (internazionali)
SLOVACCHIA: Singoli:Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Album: Justice – Justin Bieber
SLOVENIA- Singoli: Medena – Pop Design (nazionali)/Save your tears- The Weeknd (internazionali)
Album: Justice – Justin Bieber
SPAGNA- Singoli: Ella no es tuya – Rochy RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole
Album:El madrileño- C.Tangana
SVEZIA- Singoli: Gomora – Hov1 ft Einar
Album:Priceless – Dree Low
SVIZZERA: Singoli:Wellerman – Nathan Evans
Album: Chemtrails Over The Country Club-Lana Del Rey
UCRAINA: Navorozhy – Julia Dumanska
Album: Kogda horoshjemu chjelovjeku ploho-HammAli & Navai
UNGHERIA: Singoli: Dynamite -BYS
Album: Szállnak a dallamok- Valogatas