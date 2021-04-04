Charts: Justin Bieber si prende la scena sia nei singoli che fra gli album

Il canadese Justin Bieber raccoglie il testimone dal connazionale The Weeknd e si prende tutta la scena

ALBANIA: WTF – Tayna & Ivorian Doll

Album: Na Na – Meda

AUSTRIA: Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans

Album:Hello – Maite Kelly

BELGIO- Singoli: Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans (Fiandre)/ Save your tears – The Weekend (Vallonia)/Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans (Germanofono)

Album:Justice – Justin Bieber (Fiandre) / Julius II – Sch (Vallonia)

BULGARIA-Singoli:Last night – Poli Genova (nazionali)/Regardless- Raye (internazionali)

Album: V:RGO – Deva

CIPRO – Singoli:Save your tears- The Weeknd

Album:Justice – Justin Bieber

CROAZIA- Singoli: Tick Tock- Albina (nazionali)/My Head & My Heart- Ava Max (internazionali)

Album:Bistriji Ili Tuplji Čovek Biva Kad…- Sarlo Akrobata (nazionali)/ When You See Yourself- Kings of Leon (internazionali)

DANIMARCA- Singoli:Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Album: Justice – Justin Bieberi

ESTONIA – Singoli: Save your tears- The Weeknd

Album: Scriptonyte – Whistles & Papers

FINLANDIA- Singoli:Piilotan Mun Kyyneleet- Hallo Helsinki

Album:Justice – Justin Bieber

FRANCIA- Singoli:Mannschaft – Sch ft Freeze Corleone

Album: Julius II – Sch

GERMANIA –Singoli:Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans

Album: The bitter truth -Evanescence

GRAN BRETAGNA- Singoli: Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

Album: Collections from the whiteout – Ben Howard

GRECIA- Singoli: Demode – RICTA, Immune, Savv (nazionali)/ Astronaut in the ocean- Masked Wolf (internazionali)

Album:The prince of the west bank- Manos Xydous

IRLANDA- Singoli: Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

Album:Justice- Justin Bieber

ISLANDA- Singoli: Ef ástin er hrein (feat. GDRN)- Jon Jonsson

Album: :Justice- Justin Bieber

ISRAELE: Singoli: -Sibat Hasibot – Ishay Ribo (nazionali) / Leave the door open- Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak, Silk Sonic (internazionali)

Album: Ihies mushr- Eyal Golan

ITALIA-Singoli:Musica leggerissima – Colapesce e Dimartino

Album: Solo tutto – Massimo Pericolo

LETTONIA- Singoli:Save your tears- The Weeknd

Album: Scriptonyte – Whistles & Papers

LITUANIA- Singoli:Astronaut in the ocean- Masked Wolf

Album:Motyvacijos Tikslai -OG Version

LUSSEMBURGO-Singoli: Save your tears- The Weeknd

Album: Destined 2 Win-LilTjay

MALTA –Singoli:Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (internazionali)/Misteake- Red Electric (nazionali)

Album: Justice – Justin Bieber

NORVEGIA- Singoli: Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Album:Justice – Justin Bieber

PAESI BASSI- Singoli: Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Album: Justice – Justin Bieber

POLONIA- Singoli:Ale jazz!- sanah & Vito Bambino

Album: Chemtrails Over The Country Club-Lana Del Rey

PORTOGALLO- Singoli: Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Album:Chemtrails Over The Country Club-Lana Del Rey

REPUBBLICA CECA- Singoli: Astronaut in the Ocean – Masked Wolf

Album::Justice- Justin Bieber

ROMANIA- Singoli: Anotimpuri – Andia ft Spike (nazionali)/The business- Tiesto (internazionali)

Album: Rmn- Azteca

RUSSIA- Singoli:Your Love (9pM) – ATB, Topic, A7S

Album:Scriptonyte – Whistles & Papers

SAN MARINO: Radio: Musica leggerissima – Colapesce & Dimartino

SERBIA- Singoli: Vroom- Popov & Nucci (nazionali)/The business- Tiesto (internazionali)

SLOVACCHIA: Singoli:Peaches -Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Album: Justice – Justin Bieber

SLOVENIA- Singoli: Medena – Pop Design (nazionali)/Save your tears- The Weeknd (internazionali)

Album: Justice – Justin Bieber

SPAGNA- Singoli: Ella no es tuya – Rochy RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole

Album:El madrileño- C.Tangana

SVEZIA- Singoli: Gomora – Hov1 ft Einar

Album:Priceless – Dree Low

SVIZZERA: Singoli:Wellerman – Nathan Evans

Album: Chemtrails Over The Country Club-Lana Del Rey

UCRAINA: Navorozhy – Julia Dumanska

Album: Kogda horoshjemu chjelovjeku ploho-HammAli & Navai

UNGHERIA: Singoli: Dynamite -BYS

Album: Szállnak a dallamok- Valogatas

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...