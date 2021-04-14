Airplay e downloads: in grande ascesa Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman

Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman sono i nuovi protagonisti delle classifiche. Resistono The Weeknd e Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

2.Save your tears- The Weeknd

3.Drivers licence- Olivia Rodrigo

4.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

5.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

6.The Business- Tiesto (NED)

7.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf

8.Without you – Kid Laroi

9.Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)

10. Hold on – Justin Bieber

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

4. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)

5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/SWE)

7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

8. Afterglow – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

10. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Save your tears- The Weeknd

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

4. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

5. Drivers licence- Olivia Rodrigo

6. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

7. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

8. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

9. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

10.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

4. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

5. We’re good- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

9. All you ever wanted – Rag’n’bone man (GBR)

10.All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/SWE)

