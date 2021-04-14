Airplay e downloads: in grande ascesa Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman

Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman sono i nuovi protagonisti delle classifiche. Resistono The Weeknd e Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
2.Save your tears- The Weeknd
3.Drivers licence- Olivia Rodrigo
4.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
5.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
6.The Business- Tiesto (NED)
7.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf
8.Without you – Kid Laroi
9.Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)
10. Hold on – Justin Bieber
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
4. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)
5. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
6. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/SWE)
7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
8. Afterglow – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
10. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Save your tears- The Weeknd
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
4. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
5. Drivers licence- Olivia Rodrigo
6. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
7. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
8. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
9. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
10.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
4. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
5. We’re good- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
7. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
8. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
9. All you ever wanted – Rag’n’bone man (GBR)
10.All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/SWE)