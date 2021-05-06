Airplay e downloads: quattro differenti brani comandano le classifiche

Comandano Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted, Lil Nas X e ATB, Topic and A7S
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
2.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
4. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
5.Save your tears- The Weeknd
6.Cover Me In Sunshine- Pink ft Willow Sage Hart
7.The Business- Tiesto (NED)
8.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf
9.Drivers licence- Olivia Rodrigo
10.Faded love- Leony (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
4. Faded love- Leony (GER)
5. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)
6. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
7. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
8. Afterglow – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/SWE)
10. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
4. Save your tears- The Weeknd
5. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
6. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
7. Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf
8. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
9. Leave the door open – Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak Aka Silk Sonic
10. We’re good Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
4. We’re good Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Wasted love – Ofenbach ft Lagique (FRA)
6. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
7. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)
8. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
9. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
10.Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)