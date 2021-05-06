Airplay e downloads: quattro differenti brani comandano le classifiche

Comandano Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted, Lil Nas X e ATB, Topic and A7S

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

2.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

4. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

5.Save your tears- The Weeknd

6.Cover Me In Sunshine- Pink ft Willow Sage Hart

7.The Business- Tiesto (NED)

8.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf

9.Drivers licence- Olivia Rodrigo

10.Faded love- Leony (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

4. Faded love- Leony (GER)

5. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)

6. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

7. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

8. Afterglow – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. All we got -Robin Schulz ft Kiddo (GER/SWE)

10. Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

4. Save your tears- The Weeknd

5. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

6. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

7. Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf

8. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

9. Leave the door open – Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak Aka Silk Sonic

10. We’re good Dua Lipa (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

4. We’re good Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Wasted love – Ofenbach ft Lagique (FRA)

6. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

7. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)

8. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

9. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

10.Paradise- Meduza ft Dermot Kennedy (ITA/IRL)

