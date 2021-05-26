Airplay e download: comanda ancora Nathan Evans e Riton & Nightcrawlers

Comandano il remix di Nathan Evans a cura di KID & Billen Ted e quello di Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

2.Save your tears- The Weeknd

3.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

4.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

5.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

6.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

7.Without you – The Kid Laroi

8.The Business- Tiesto (NED)

9.Your power-Bille Eilish

10.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

4. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Faded love- Leony (GER)

6. Bed – Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

7. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)

8. We’re good Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

10.Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

5. Save your tears- The Weeknd

6. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

7. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

8. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

9. Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf

10.Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

4. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

5. Wasted love – Ofenbach ft Lagique (FRA)

6. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)

7. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)

8. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)

10.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

