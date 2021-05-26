Airplay e download: comanda ancora Nathan Evans e Riton & Nightcrawlers

Comandano il remix di Nathan Evans a cura di KID & Billen Ted e quello di Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
2.Save your tears- The Weeknd
3.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
4.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
5.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
6.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
7.Without you – The Kid Laroi
8.The Business- Tiesto (NED)
9.Your power-Bille Eilish
10.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
4. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Faded love- Leony (GER)
6. Bed – Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
7. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)
8. We’re good Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
10.Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
5. Save your tears- The Weeknd
6. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
7. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
8. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
9. Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf
10.Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
3. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
4. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
5. Wasted love – Ofenbach ft Lagique (FRA)
6. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)
7. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)
8. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)
10.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)