Airplay e download: la poltrona della vetta è divisa per tre

A dividersi la vetta sono The Weeknd, che ritorna in alto dopo qualche settimana, Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman e Lin Nas X

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Save your tears- The Weeknd

2.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

3.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

4.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

5.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

6.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

7.Your power-Bille Eilish

8.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf

9.Without you – The Kid Laroi

10.The Business- Tiesto (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

3. Bed – Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

4. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

5. Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)

6. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)

7. Faded love- Leony (GER)

8. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine fr Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)

9. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)

10.Faded love- Leony (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

2. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

5. Save your tears- The Weeknd

6. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

7. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

8. Follow you – Imagine Dragons

9. Kiss me more -Doja Cat ft Zsa

10. Good 4 U- Olivia Rodrigo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

4. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

5. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)

6. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

7. The Business- Tiesto (NED)

8. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)

10.Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)

