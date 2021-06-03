Airplay e download: la poltrona della vetta è divisa per tre

A dividersi la vetta sono The Weeknd, che ritorna in alto dopo qualche settimana, Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman e Lin Nas X
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Save your tears- The Weeknd
2.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
3.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
4.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
5.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
6.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
7.Your power-Bille Eilish
8.Astronaut in the Ocean- Masked Wolf
9.Without you – The Kid Laroi
10.The Business- Tiesto (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
3. Bed – Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
4. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)
5. Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)
6. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)
7. Faded love- Leony (GER)
8. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine fr Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)
9. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)
10.Faded love- Leony (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
2. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
5. Save your tears- The Weeknd
6. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
7. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
8. Follow you – Imagine Dragons
9. Kiss me more -Doja Cat ft Zsa
10. Good 4 U- Olivia Rodrigo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
4. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
5. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)
6. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
7. The Business- Tiesto (NED)
8. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)
10.Body- Russ Millions & Tion Wayne (GBR)
