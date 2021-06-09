Airplay e download: dietro Riton ecco i Måneskin che riportano l’Italia nelle charts europee

Il padrone delle classifica è ancora Riton con la sua cover dei Nightcrawlers, ma i Måneskin riportano un brano italiano (anzi, due, oltre a “Zitti e buoni” anche “I wanna be your slave”) nelle classifiche continentali due anni dopo i Meduza

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2.Save your tears- The Weeknd

3.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

4.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

5.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

6.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

7.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

8.Kiss me more – Doja Cta & ZSA

9. Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)

10.Without you – The Kid Laroi

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

3.Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)

4.Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

5.The Business- Tiesto (NED)

6.Faded love- Leony (GER)

7.Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)

8. One More time – Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn ft Alida (GER/NOR)

9. Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)

10.Girls like us- Zoe Wwees (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

2. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

5. Save your tears- The Weeknd

6. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

7. Zitti e buoni – Maneskin (ITA)

8. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

9. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

10.Kiss me more -Doja Cat ft Zsa

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Zitti e buoni – Maneskin (ITA)

4. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

5. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

6. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)

7. I wanna be your slave – Mansekin (ITA)

8. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)

9. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

10.Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

