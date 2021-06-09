Airplay e download: dietro Riton ecco i Måneskin che riportano l’Italia nelle charts europee

Il padrone delle classifica è ancora Riton con la sua cover dei Nightcrawlers, ma i Måneskin riportano un brano italiano (anzi, due, oltre a “Zitti e buoni” anche “I wanna be your slave”) nelle classifiche continentali due anni dopo i Meduza
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2.Save your tears- The Weeknd
3.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
4.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
5.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
6.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
7.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
8.Kiss me more – Doja Cta & ZSA
9. Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)
10.Without you – The Kid Laroi
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
3.Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)
4.Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
5.The Business- Tiesto (NED)
6.Faded love- Leony (GER)
7.Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)
8. One More time – Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn ft Alida (GER/NOR)
9. Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)
10.Girls like us- Zoe Wwees (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
2. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
5. Save your tears- The Weeknd
6. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
7. Zitti e buoni – Maneskin (ITA)
8. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
9. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
10.Kiss me more -Doja Cat ft Zsa
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Zitti e buoni – Maneskin (ITA)
4. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
5. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
6. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)
7. I wanna be your slave – Mansekin (ITA)
8. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)
9. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
10.Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)