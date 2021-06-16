Airplay e download: Måneskin, doppietta e balzo in avanti, “I wanna be your slave” sfonda

Olivia Montero, Riton & Nightcrawlers e Lil Nas X sempre padroni, ma i Måneskin piazzano due brani, con sorpasso di “I wanna be your slave” su “Zitti e buoni”
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
2.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3.Save your tears- The Weeknd
4.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
5.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
6.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
7.Kiss me more – Doja Cat & ZSA
8.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
9. Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)
10.Butter-BTS
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
3.Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)
4.The Business- Tiesto (NED)
5. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
6.Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
7.Faded love- Leony (GER)
8. One More time – Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn ft Alida (GER/NOR)
9. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)
10. Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
4. Save your tears- The Weeknd
5. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
6. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
7. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
8. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
9. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
10. Kiss me more – Doja Cat & ZSA
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
4. Zitti e buoni – Maneskin (ITA)
5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
6. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
7. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)
8. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)
10. Wasted love- Ofenbach ft Lagique (FRA)