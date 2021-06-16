Airplay e download: Måneskin, doppietta e balzo in avanti, “I wanna be your slave” sfonda

Olivia Montero, Riton & Nightcrawlers e Lil Nas X sempre padroni, ma i Måneskin piazzano due brani, con sorpasso di “I wanna be your slave” su “Zitti e buoni”

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

2.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3.Save your tears- The Weeknd

4.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

5.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

6.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

7.Kiss me more – Doja Cat & ZSA

8.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

9. Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)

10.Butter-BTS

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

3.Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)

4.The Business- Tiesto (NED)

5. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

6.Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

7.Faded love- Leony (GER)

8. One More time – Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn ft Alida (GER/NOR)

9. Girls like us- Zoe Wees (GER)

10. Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

4. Save your tears- The Weeknd

5. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

6. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

7. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

8. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

9. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

10. Kiss me more – Doja Cat & ZSA

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

4. Zitti e buoni – Maneskin (ITA)

5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

6. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

7. Rasputin- Majestic ft Boney M (GBR/GER)

8. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Fireworks- Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks (GER/GBR)

10. Wasted love- Ofenbach ft Lagique (FRA)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...