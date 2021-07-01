Airplay e download: vetta divisa fra quattro protagonisti, ma continua la scalata dei Måneskin

La vetta torna ad essere divisa fra i quattro principali protagonisti di quest’anno ma la notizia è l’ingresso dei Måneskin nella top 10 dell’airplay

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

2.Save your tears- The Weeknd

3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

4.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

5.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

6.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

7. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

8. I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

9. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

10. Kiss me more – Doja Cat & ZSA

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

4.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

5.Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.The Business- Tiesto (NED)

7. Faded love- Leony (GER)

8.Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)

9. We are the people- Martin Garrix ft Bono & the Edge (NED/IRL)

10.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3. Save your tears- The Weeknd

4. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

5. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

7. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

9. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

10.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

3. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

4. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

5. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

6. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)

7. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)

8. Rasputin- Boey M vs Majestic (GBR/GER)

9. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

10. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...