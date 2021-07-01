Airplay e download: vetta divisa fra quattro protagonisti, ma continua la scalata dei Måneskin

La vetta torna ad essere divisa fra i quattro principali protagonisti di quest’anno ma la notizia è l’ingresso dei Måneskin nella top 10 dell’airplay
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
2.Save your tears- The Weeknd
3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
4.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
5.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
6.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
7. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
8. I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
9. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
10. Kiss me more – Doja Cat & ZSA
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
4.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
5.Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.The Business- Tiesto (NED)
7. Faded love- Leony (GER)
8.Body- Russ Million & Tion Wayne (GBR)
9. We are the people- Martin Garrix ft Bono & the Edge (NED/IRL)
10.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
2. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3. Save your tears- The Weeknd
4. Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
5. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
7. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
9. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
10.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
3. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
4. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
5. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
6. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)
7. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)
8. Rasputin- Boey M vs Majestic (GBR/GER)
9. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)
10. Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)