Comandano Olivia Rodrigo e Riton & Nightcrawlers, ma occhio a Justin Wellington

Comandano Olivia Rodrigo e Riton & Nightcrawlers, ma arriva il tormentone di Justin Wellington e salgono i Måneskin

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

2.Save your tears- The Weeknd

3.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

4.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

5.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

6.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

7.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

8.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

9.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

10.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

3.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

4.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

5.Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.We are the people- Martin Garrix ft Bono & the Edge (NED/IRL)

7.Faded love- Leony (GER)

8.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)

9.Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)

10. River- Tom Gregory GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

2. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

3. Save your tears- The Weeknd

4. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

6. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

7. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

9. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)

10.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

2. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

3. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

5. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)

6. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

7. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)

9. Rasputin- Boey M vs Majestic (GBR/GER)

10. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...