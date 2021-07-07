Comandano Olivia Rodrigo e Riton & Nightcrawlers, ma occhio a Justin Wellington

Comandano Olivia Rodrigo e Riton & Nightcrawlers, ma arriva il tormentone di Justin Wellington e salgono i Måneskin
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
2.Save your tears- The Weeknd
3.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
4.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
5.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
6.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
7.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
8.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
9.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
10.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
3.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
4.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
5.Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.We are the people- Martin Garrix ft Bono & the Edge (NED/IRL)
7.Faded love- Leony (GER)
8.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)
9.Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)
10. River- Tom Gregory GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
2. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
3. Save your tears- The Weeknd
4. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
6. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
7. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
9. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)
10.Peaches- Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
2. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
3. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
4. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
5. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)
6. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
7. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)
9. Rasputin- Boey M vs Majestic (GBR/GER)
10. Bed- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta (GBR/FRA)