Airplay e download: l’ascesa dei Måneskin, secondi assoluti e primi europei

Comandano ancora Olivia Rodrigo e Justin Wellington, ma i Måneskin sono secondi in tutte e due le classifiche generali e primi europei

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

2.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

4.Save your tears- The Weeknd

5. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

6.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

9.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

10.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

2.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)

5.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

6.Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

7.We are the people- Martin Garrix ft Bono & the Edge (NED/IRL)

8.Faded love- Leony (GER)

9.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)

10. Heartbreak anthem- Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix (SWE/FRA/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

2. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)

3. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5. Save your tears- The Weeknd

6. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

7. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

8. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

9. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

10.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)

2. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

4. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

5. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

7. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)

8. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Rasputin- Boey M vs Majestic (GBR/GER)

10. Love again- Dua Lipa (GBR)

