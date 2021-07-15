Airplay e download: l’ascesa dei Måneskin, secondi assoluti e primi europei

Comandano ancora Olivia Rodrigo e Justin Wellington, ma i Måneskin sono secondi in tutte e due le classifiche generali e primi europei
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
2.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
4.Save your tears- The Weeknd
5. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
6.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
7.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
9.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
10.Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
2.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Wellerman (Sea Shanty)- Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted (GBR)
5.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
6.Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7.We are the people- Martin Garrix ft Bono & the Edge (NED/IRL)
8.Faded love- Leony (GER)
9.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)
10. Heartbreak anthem- Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix (SWE/FRA/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
2. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)
3. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
4. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5. Save your tears- The Weeknd
6. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
7. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
8. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
9. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
10.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)
2. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
4. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
5. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
7. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)
8. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Rasputin- Boey M vs Majestic (GBR/GER)
10. Love again- Dua Lipa (GBR)