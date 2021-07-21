Airplay e downloads: dominio assoluto di Ed Sheeran

Torna il dominio di Ed Sgheeran che si piazza in vetta a tutte e quattro le classifiche
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
4.Save your tears- The Weeknd
5.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
6.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
7.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
8.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
9. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
10.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
3.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
4.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
5.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
6.Faded love- Leony (GER)
7.Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)
8.Heartbreak anthem- Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix (SWE/FRA/GBR)
9.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)
10. Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)
3. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
4. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
6. Save your tears- The Weeknd
7. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
9. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
10. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)
3. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
4. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
5. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
7. Never going home -Kungs (FRA)
8. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)
10. By your side- Calvin Harris ft Tom Grennan (GBR)