Airplay e downloads: dominio assoluto di Ed Sheeran

Torna il dominio di Ed Sgheeran che si piazza in vetta a tutte e quattro le classifiche

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

3.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

4.Save your tears- The Weeknd

5.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

6.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

7.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

8.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

9. Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

10.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

3.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

4.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

5.We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

6.Faded love- Leony (GER)

7.Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)

8.Heartbreak anthem- Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix (SWE/FRA/GBR)

9.Nice to meet ya – Wes Nelson & Yxing Bane (GBR)

10. Magia- Alvaro Soler (SPA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)

3. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

4. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

6. Save your tears- The Weeknd

7. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

8. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

9. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

10. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)

3. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

4. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

5. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

7. Never going home -Kungs (FRA)

8. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

9. Zitti e buoni- Maneskin (ITA)

10. By your side- Calvin Harris ft Tom Grennan (GBR)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...