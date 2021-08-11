Airplay e download: dominio assoluto per Ed Sheeran e la sua “Bad habits”

Dominio di Ed Sheeran nelle quattro classifiche dedicate ad airplay e download sul territorio europeo.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
3.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
4.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
5.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
6.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X
7.Save your tears- The Weeknd
8.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
9.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
10 Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)
3.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
4.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
5.Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)
6.Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)
7.Heartbreak anthem- Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix (SWE/FRA/GBR)
8.Magia-Alvaro Soler (SPA)
9.Little bit of love -Tom Grennan (GBR)
10.Faded love- Leony (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)
3. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)
6. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
7. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X
8. Save your tears- The Weeknd
9. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)
10.Kiss me more- Doja Cat ft Zsa
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)
3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)
4. Never going home -Kungs (FRA)
5. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)
6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)
7. Love again – Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. by your side – Calvin Harris ft Tom Grennan (GBR)
9. Sommergewitter – Pashanim (GER)
10. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)