Airplay e download: dominio assoluto per Ed Sheeran e la sua “Bad habits”

Dominio di Ed Sheeran nelle quattro classifiche dedicate ad airplay e download sul territorio europeo.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

3.Iko Iko- Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

4.Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

5.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

6.Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X

7.Save your tears- The Weeknd

8.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

9.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

10 Cover me in sunshine – Pink & Willow Sage Hart

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.I wanna be your slave- Maneskin (ITA)

3.Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

4.Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

5.Levitating – Dua Lipa (GBR)

6.Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted (GBR)

7.Heartbreak anthem- Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix (SWE/FRA/GBR)

8.Magia-Alvaro Soler (SPA)

9.Little bit of love -Tom Grennan (GBR)

10.Faded love- Leony (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Beggin’- Maneskin (ITA)

3. Iko Iko – Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

4. Stay – Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

5. I wanna be your slave – Maneskin (ITA)

6. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

7. Montero (Call me by your name) – Lil Nas X

8. Save your tears- The Weeknd

9. Higher power- Coldplay (GBR)

10.Kiss me more- Doja Cat ft Zsa

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Bad habits – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Beggin- Maneskin (ITA)

3. Friday- Riton & Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa & Hypeman (GBR)

4. Never going home -Kungs (FRA)

5. We are the people-Martin Garrix ft Bono & The Edge (NED/IRL)

6. Your love (9PM) – ATB, Topic, A7S (GER/SWE)

7. Love again – Dua Lipa (GBR)

8. by your side – Calvin Harris ft Tom Grennan (GBR)

9. Sommergewitter – Pashanim (GER)

10. Levitating- Dua Lipa (GBR)

